Karen Brade Buys 4,855 Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC) Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) insider Karen Brade acquired 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,952.75 ($12,434.72).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

LON KPC opened at GBX 203 ($2.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.05. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.50 ($3.05). The company has a market capitalization of £125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust alerts:

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.31%.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.