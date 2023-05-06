Christian St. John- Dennis Sells 400,000 Shares of Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Stock

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Rating) insider Christian St. John- Dennis sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £120,000 ($149,925.04).
Tirupati Graphite Stock Performance
TGR stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.16. The company has a market capitalization of £32.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,512.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
About Tirupati Graphite
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Tirupati Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tirupati Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.