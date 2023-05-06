Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Calibre Mining Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.07.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.04 million. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

