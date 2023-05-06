Sally Johnson Sells 65,220 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($620,910.04).

PSON opened at GBX 824.60 ($10.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 847.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 905.25. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.57). The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,498.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.

PSON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.37) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.24) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.68).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

