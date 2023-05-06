Sally Johnson Sells 65,220 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($620,910.04).
Pearson Price Performance
PSON opened at GBX 824.60 ($10.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 847.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 905.25. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.57). The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,498.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
