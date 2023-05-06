Insider Selling: ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Insider Sells 429,441 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total value of £927,592.56 ($1,158,911.24).

On Thursday, March 9th, Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of ConvaTec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.76), for a total value of £61,510.93 ($76,850.24).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.69. ConvaTec Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.69) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

