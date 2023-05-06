Jaguar Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Jaguar Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jaguar Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

JAG opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

