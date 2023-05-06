Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$804.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$793.28 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BTO stock opened at C$5.51 on Thursday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.