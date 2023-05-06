Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

FVI opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.82.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

