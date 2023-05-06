ArcelorMittal S.A. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of MT opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,119,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,849 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,392,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after acquiring an additional 825,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

