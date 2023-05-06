Sana Biotechnology, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sana Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sana Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

SANA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,591 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 787,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 783,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

