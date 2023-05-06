Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$292.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.47. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$494,130.00. In related news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$494,130.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

