Pi Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

FSM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 914,789 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 729,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

