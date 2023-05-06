Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

