Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.