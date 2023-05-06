HC Wainwright Weighs in on Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

