Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $40.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 235,072 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

