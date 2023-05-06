Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Target Price at $7.75

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,256,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 697,821 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,236,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,154,000 after buying an additional 92,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,804,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 366,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

