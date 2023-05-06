Stock Repurchase Program Initiated by Stem (NYSE:STEM) Board

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

NYSE STEM opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,325 shares of company stock valued at $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

