Stock Repurchase Program Approved by MetLife (NYSE:MET) Board

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MET opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. MetLife has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

