Certara (CERT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY23 guidance at $0.50-0.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.50-$0.55 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CERT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96.
In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
