BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.80-$3.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

