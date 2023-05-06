Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.