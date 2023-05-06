Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.62. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after buying an additional 434,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

