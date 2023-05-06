Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ III opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on III. StockNews.com cut Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Information Services Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 134.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

