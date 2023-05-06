TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 102.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

