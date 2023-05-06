Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 3.7 %

SWAV stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.72 and its 200-day moving average is $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

