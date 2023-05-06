McKesson (MCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $365.87 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of McKesson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust grew its position in shares of McKesson by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,417 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in McKesson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.