Masonite International (DOOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Masonite International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.25-$8.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.25-8.25 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOOR opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

