Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,863.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 87.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.