Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 135.29%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

