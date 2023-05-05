Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $428.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $434.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.