Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

