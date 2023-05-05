Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $313.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $316.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

