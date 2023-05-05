Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

