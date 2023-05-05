Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

