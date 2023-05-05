Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average of $230.55.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

