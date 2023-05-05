State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $42,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $79.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

