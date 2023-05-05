Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Aflac worth $24,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

