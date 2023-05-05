Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.51 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.