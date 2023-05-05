Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -24.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

