Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

