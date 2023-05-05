CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

