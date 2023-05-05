Highland Capital Management LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,205 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

