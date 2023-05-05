Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,058 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 85.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $183.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average is $200.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

