Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

