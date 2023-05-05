Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

CASY opened at $237.91 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.