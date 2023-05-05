Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

