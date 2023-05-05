Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $197.06 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.