Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after buying an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $193.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

