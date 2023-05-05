State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,150 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $47,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

