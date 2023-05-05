Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A opened at $133.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

